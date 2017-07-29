Community Holds Picnic to End Violence - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Community Holds Picnic to End Violence

A picnic was held Saturday, at Roger Young Park by Mothers Against Teen Violence, with the goal to bring people together. 

Around 75 people came out, close to 50 youths. 

Where they enjoyed a Chinese auction, 50-50 raffle, a bounce house, entertainment and guests speakers. 

Event coordinator and community leader, Sonya Arrington hopes by bringing the community together, they can work to end the violence.

