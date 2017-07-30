Shooting in German disco leaves one dead

One person was killed and three others injured in a shooting at the Grey nightclub in the German city of Konstanz in the early hours of Sunday, the German police said in a statement.

The gunman was shot dead by police in an exchange of fire that has also wounded a policeman.

"Many guests had left the building panic stricken or were hiding when the shots were fired," the statement said

The gunman was a 34-year-old Iraqi who has lived in Germany for a long time, Fritz Bezikofer from the Kostanz police told CNN.

"According to our investigations this is not terror-related, unless the gunman radicalized himself within the last three days," Bezikofer said.

At this moment we believe that he may have had alternative motifs." Bezikofer could not give any more details.