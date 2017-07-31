Mustang Stolen in Erie Early Morning Armed Robbery

Erie Police are looking for a Mustang stolen during an armed robbery Sunday on Erie's east side.

It happened around 3 a.m. near East 20th and Wayne.

A man was robbed at gunpoint of his wallet, keys and 2014 Ford Mustang while the 21-year-old victim was on his way to meet family and friends, police said.

Once the man had parked and got out of car, investigators said he was approached by a man and a woman who pointed a gun at him.

The male suspect is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 160 pounds. The female suspect is described as 5 foot, 8 inches tall with a heavier build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Erie Police at 814-870-1120.

