More Than 111,000 Turn Out for Discover Presque Isle

Discover Presque Isle wrapped up another year Sunday.

An estimated 111,238 visitors came to the peninsula for three days of fun that featured a variety of vendors and activities.

The center of activities was moved from water works to beach 11 for the first time ever in the event's history.

One of the scheduled activities - the helicopter tours - had to be canceled because the helicopter had a mechanical issue Friday morning.

It did not stop the celebration at Presque IsIe. Many other events like paddle boarding, crafts and even a 5K entertained crowds over the weekend.

The proceeds raised at Discover Presque Isle go toward beautifying and preserving the peninsula for years to come.

About 24,496 more people came out to the park this year for Discover Presque Isle compared to last year.

