Engel O'Neill Advertising: Giving You the Business

Engel O'Neill Advertising is a full service agency that has been helping local clients for a quarter century, working them them from the planning stages to the finished product.

Working together as a team is the key.

Partner Nancy O'Neill said, "We are basically writers, artists, and media specialists who work together and our specialty is advertising."

The agency handles advertising for a wide variety of clients, big and small.

Most of the time the audience has no idea that Engel and O'Neill was eveb involved.

That doesn't bother the agency at all.

The goal is always to keep the focus on the client.

Nancy O'Neill said, "What we are passionate about is making sure the target audience of a client knows their name, knows their service, knows their product.

Partner Greg Engel says developing a close relationship is the groundwork for a successful ad campaign.

He said, "It is really a deep understanding of the client's goals, objectives, audience and competition."

Once the agency understands the client, employees work to come up with a message.

But also a strategy focusing on where the ads should be placed, how often, when and what medium should be used.

Greg Engel said, "It has to be a full plan start to finish."