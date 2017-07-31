More Students and Employers Involved in Erie Summer Jobs and More Program

More than 180 young people from low and middle income families are getting work experience in the fourth annual Summer Jobs and More program.

They are working at 43 local employers.

The number of participants and employers slightly up over 2016.

Erie County government. the Erie Community Foundation and the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority are spending $375,000 on the program.

It includes a week long session to prepare the young people to succeed, learning skills like time management, proper appearance and communication.

Then they start working.

Boosters think the program is helping to demonstrate the value of work.

And they hope to expand next summer.

Erie County Director of Administration Gary Lee said, "Right now we have close to 45 employers this year. The goal is to get about 55 employers and just to spread it out a little more around the county."

Planners say many employers involved in the program have been surprised at the quality of young talent in the Erie community.