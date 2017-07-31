New Owners of Erie's Coca-Cola Plant Treat Employees Like Family

Changes have been made at Erie's Coca-Cola Distribution Plant and employees are excited about it. The plant is under new ownership, and the owners vow to treat the employees like family. What do families do on a nice summer day? They have a picnic, and that's what the new ownership held for their employees today at the Erie plant. It sets the theme for how things are going to be run there.

The first day of new ownership at the Erie Coca-Cola Distribution Plant began with the christening of a delivery truck. Bottles of Coke were used for the ceremony, instead of champagne. The new owner is ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages. It's a family-owned business based in Pittsburgh. Not only does the company have a sense of humor, it also beings a sense of family values to the workplace..

"We understand that our associates, they have families of their own, and they're making the means for them. So, if we can provide for them a better life, then that's all that matters, really," said Natalie Dusch, ABARTA, Inc.

A picnic was held for the employees this afternoon. They will bring their families here tonight for a cookout. ABARTA plans to invest in the plant and add employees to the payroll. It also plans to invest in the community by donating to various projects.

"We're talking about health, education, youth. My family has been making donations like that ever since it started. Decades ago. We care about the people we work with," said Dan Dusch, ABARTA, Inc.



The Erie plant used to be owned by the Coca-Cola Corporation, based in Atlanta. It will now focus on the production of Coke products, leaving the distribution to local, independent firms like ABARTA. For ABARTA, that will mean treating customers more like a family also.

"So we're going to be able to be more focused on them. More focused on their needs and their business, and the goal is to help the economy, to help our customers and, in turn, we'll just add jobs out here," said Bryan Lassiter, Plant Manager.

The Erie plant currently employs 104 people. ABARTA is still analyzing the local operation and is not ready to announce how many jobs it may create.





