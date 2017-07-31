Attempted Murder Charges Withdrawn in April Shooting - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Attempted Murder Charges Withdrawn in April Shooting

Posted: Updated:
Shuntrell Jones Shuntrell Jones

Attempted homicide charges were dropped Monday against an Erie man who police say shot a woman in a car with her infant inside. 

Shuntrell Jones, 23, will soon be released from prison.

Jones showed up for his preliminary hearing Monday afternoon, but the victim did not for the second time. It forced prosecutors to drop the charges.

Jones opened fire at a car in April and hit the 18-year-old female driver in the leg, police said. Her four-month-old child was also inside the car but was not injured.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com