Attempted Murder Charges Withdrawn in April Shooting

Attempted homicide charges were dropped Monday against an Erie man who police say shot a woman in a car with her infant inside.

Shuntrell Jones, 23, will soon be released from prison.

Jones showed up for his preliminary hearing Monday afternoon, but the victim did not for the second time. It forced prosecutors to drop the charges.

Jones opened fire at a car in April and hit the 18-year-old female driver in the leg, police said. Her four-month-old child was also inside the car but was not injured.

