Former Teacher Pleads Guilty to Having Sex with Student

A former Oil City High School teacher has pleaded guilty to having sex with a student on school grounds.

Shaun McLoughlin, 39, entered the plea Monday to a felony charge of corruption of minors.

McLoughlin had a relationship with a girl, which started in November 2014. She was 16 at the time.

The two had consensual sex on high school property, both during and after the school day, where McLoughlin worked as a teacher, investigators said.

McLoughlin also met with the girl elsewhere and continued their relationship for several months.

McLoughlin is free on bond as he awaits sentencing in November.

