Erie Man Waives Hearing on Charges for Attacking Police Officers - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Man Waives Hearing on Charges for Attacking Police Officers

Posted: Updated:

The Erie man accused of attacking Erie Police officers is heading to trial.

Zechariah Tatum, 22, waived his preliminary hearing Monday morning on charges of aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

Police said he attacked officers by pushing one officer and punching another in the head as they responded to a domestic dispute call July 17.

Tatum remains in jail on $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com