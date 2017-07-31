Erie Man Waives Hearing on Charges for Attacking Police Officers

The Erie man accused of attacking Erie Police officers is heading to trial.

Zechariah Tatum, 22, waived his preliminary hearing Monday morning on charges of aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

Police said he attacked officers by pushing one officer and punching another in the head as they responded to a domestic dispute call July 17.

Tatum remains in jail on $100,000 bond.

