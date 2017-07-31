Edinboro University forms "response team" to aid workers impacted by upcoming GE layoffs

Edinboro University announced Monday a "response team" offering all tools needed to help up to 575 workers affected by upcoming layoffs, at GE Transportation.

"This team consists of individuals from financial aid, admissions, bursars, communications," said Philomena Gill, Ph. D. director of transfer & adult student services at Edinboro University.

Gill currently works with 40 students taking classes through the trade adjustment assistance (T.A.A.) program. Ninety-percent of them have been laid off from GE in the past.

"Some of them have never been to college, so it's a process of us providing them the tools necessary to be re-trained," she said.

In all, Edinboro offers 28 T.A.A. certified programs, the most of any institution throughout a six-county area of Northwestern Pennsylvania, Gill said. Those programs include fields such as business administration, to nursing, what are called "high priority occupations".

Edinboro University hasn't received applications from the latest round of GE layoffs just yet. But they're boosting this program now in anticipation of potentially dozens of new students starting this fall.

"Most of our TAA students are male, most of them are in the 40 to 50 year range," said Gill regarding the demographics of her students.

And perhaps the most important factor for someone who recently lost a job: T.A.A. courses are federally funded -- paying for tuition, fees, and books, in full.

"We're just doing everything we can to support these students who may be coming in," said Gill.

Students interested can apply online, Gill said, with a waived application fee.