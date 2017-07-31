Chris Fetcko Becomes Third Person to Swim Across Lake Erie on Monday

At 10:10 p.m., 41-year-old Chris Fetcko stood up on Freeport Beach, after swimming the 24.3 mile course.

Fetcko began his swim this morning, at 6:54 a.m. He spent 15 hours, 15 minutes in the water.

The long-time swimmer, and North East Alumni always had a personal goal of swimming across Lake Erie.

He's been training for nearly two years, but kept having to delay the swim due to injuries.

His family said his motivation was trying to raise at least five thousand dollars for the Kids Cafe, an after school program in Erie.

"The thing we're most proud about is that he's dedicating this to the children in Erie who don't have enough to eat, and I think this is a great accomplishment, but if he raises his goal of 5,000 dollars or even near it, that's a bigger accomplishment," said August Fetcko, his father.

"He's extremely moved by this situation with kids, maybe not having enough to eat, it's really bothersome, and so that is what has driven him to do this too," explained Beverly Fetcko, Chris's mother.

"He had volunteered with Emmaus Ministries Kids Cafe, and felt connected to their cause, and said, 'when I swim, that's the charity I'm going to dedicate my swim to.' He was really grateful just to be able to help them, raise some money, raise some awareness," said Emily Fetcko, his wife.

