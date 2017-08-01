Lane Restrictions, Delays Expected on Erie's East 38th Street

PennDOT is reminding drivers to watch out for changing traffic patterns and possible delays on East 38th Street in Erie.

Extensive road base repairs will start Tuesday on the westbound lanes of East 38th from Briggs Avenue to Route 97 (Old French Road). Traffic will be reduced to a single lane while the daylight work is done. It will take two or three weeks, then the work will shift to the eastbound lanes.

Reconstruction work from Route 8 (Pine Avenue) to Briggs Avenue in the eastbound and westbound lanes will start August 7. 24-hour work is planned. Traffic will be limited to a single lane eastbound and westbound for one to two weeks.

In addition to the milling and resurfacing, traffic signals will also be upgraded at 11 intersections. Drainage, sidewalks and curb ramps, signs and pavement marking will also be updated.

The entire 2.7-mile-long reconstruction project of East 38th from Route 97 (Old French Road) to Rice Avenue is expected to wrap up by October 12.

