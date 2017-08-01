Man Heading to Trial for Pushing Man into Oncoming Traffic

The man who police say randomly shoved another man into oncoming traffic is heading to trial.

Gabriel Valencia, 31, waived his preliminary hearing Monday.

Valencia is charged with assault after police say he pushed a man in front of a moving vehicle along West 7th Street in Erie.

The vehicle swerved and missed the victim, who told police he did not know Valencia and did nothing to provoke the assault.

