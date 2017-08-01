Man Heading to Trial for Pushing Man into Oncoming Traffic - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Heading to Trial for Pushing Man into Oncoming Traffic

Posted: Updated:
Gabriel Valencia Gabriel Valencia

The man who police say randomly shoved another man into oncoming traffic is heading to trial.

Gabriel Valencia, 31, waived his preliminary hearing Monday.

Valencia is charged with assault after police say he pushed a man in front of a moving vehicle along West 7th Street in Erie.

The vehicle swerved and missed the victim, who told police he did not know Valencia and did nothing to provoke the assault.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com