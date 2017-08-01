National Fuel Customers to Pay More for Natural Gas on Next Bill - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

National Fuel Customers to Pay More for Natural Gas on Next Bills

The cost to use gas heating or appliances in your home will increase Tuesday.

The monthly bill for National Fuel customers will increase by .85 percent because of an annual adjustment to gas supply charges, the company said Monday.

A typical residential customer who uses 97,900 cubic feet of natural gas per year will see the monthly bill go up by $.63 from $73.55 to $74.18.

Prices remain lower than the last ten years because of a large supply of Marcellus Shale gas, according to the company.

National Fuel is required to pass along natural gas supply charges to customers dollar-for dollar with no markup.

The company will not be able to make any changes to its gas supply charges until November 1.

