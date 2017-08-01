Lawmakers split: Is Scaramucci's departure sign of new order or more chaos?

Some members of Congress reacted to news reports of Anthony Scaramucci's departure from the role of White House communications director with celebration on Monday.

"Yippee ki yay," Democrat Rep. Stephen Cohen of Tennessee tweeted.

Republican Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan reacted with the shrug emoticon: "¯\_(?)_/¯"

"Adios Mooch hardly knew ya," Democrat Rep. Jared Polis of Colorado wrote in a tweet.

But lawmakers seemed to have more mixed feelings on whether the news should be seen as a sign of a White House in chaos or as an indication that new chief of staff John Kelly has restored order.

"'No WH chaos!'" Democrat Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia wrote in a tweet, mock quoting a tweet from President Donald Trump earlier in the day before the news broke.

Democrat Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada made a similar point, minus the sarcasm, in her response on Twitter.

"The chaos coming out of this @WhiteHouse is disturbing," she said. "The world is watching."

"Chaos continues to flow from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue," Democrat Rep. Marc Veasey of Texas wrote in a tweet.

"More chaos," Democrat Rep. Yvette Clarke of New York said in a tweet.

But Republican Rep. Mark Sanford of South Carolina said the takeaway from this shakeup should be that "we call an ace an ace," referring to Kelly's reported role in Scaramucci's departure.

"Thank goodness for General John Kelly," he wrote in a Facebook post. "I haven't been looking for ways to be critical of the president, but when things are crazy and not working, it's vital that we call an ace an ace. ... Whether you're a Republican and actively supporting the president or a regular citizen who simply knows that what goes wrong in Washington can have real effect to your life, Scaramucci's actions were hurting all of us."

Democrat Sen. Richard Blumenthal from Connecticut told CNN, "It's a clear sign that Gen. Kelly is bringing decisive discipline to a WH sorely in need of that kind of law and order."

"They're dropping like flies," Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana told CNN. "I have a lot of respect for Gen. Kelly. I hope he can get things together over there."

Democrat Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut said on the "Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer":"Kelly in and Scaramucci out is nothing but good for the White House and for the country."

"John Kelly, a Marine, well-respected," he said: "If anyone can bring order to what has been a chaotic White House operation, I would expect it would be a four-star Marine."

Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri told CNN that Kelly coming in is a "good thing" and that he hopes he can bring "order to the White House."

"I think he has the skill set and the background to do that, and respect in the White House probably personnel-wide to get that done."

These comments partially echo the White House's messaging. Deputy Assistant to the President Sebastian Gorka said in a interview with Phoenix radio station KTAR News shortly after Kelly was sworn in this morning that the "The White House will function like a well-oiled Marine unit."

Two Democratic congressman who have cosponsored an article of impeachment against Trump used the opportunity to encourage their colleagues to oust the President himself.

"Firing the King's Men is not the solution when the King is the problem. Another firing closer to impeachment. #RepealAndReplaceTrump," Democrat Rep. Al Green of Texas tweeted.

"#Trump fires Scaramucci after 10 days on the job. What took so long? And how long will it take to get #impeachment hearings in the House?" Democrat Rep. Brad Sherman of California said in a tweet.

Ranking member of the House intelligence committee Adam Schiff seemed to jokingly thank Scaramucci for his service.

"Thank you Anthony @Scaramucci for your service. I speak for a grateful nation when I say 'has it really only been 11 days?!?'" he said in a tweet.

Democrat Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii joked in a tweet that he is "legitimately exhausted from the winning," a reference to Trump saying on the campaign trail that he planned to win so much that "you'll be tired of winning."

Other Democratic members of Congress just wanted to express their astonishment.

"Speechless," Democrat Rep. Ed Perlmutter of Colorado wrote in tweet.

"I'm surprised The Mooch is already gone. I thought he'd last at least a few more episodes on this reality show," Democrat Rep. Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania wrote in a tweet.

"Can we get just one day without any drama at the White House?" Democrat Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan wrote in a tweet.