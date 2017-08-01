Fire Forces Several Families Out of Their Homes - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fire Forces Several Families Out of Their Homes

Posted: Updated:

Fire crews in the city are looking into the cause of a late night fire at a townhouse complex. It forced several families out of their homes.

The first calls for this one came in just before 11 p.m. Monday, in the 2800 block of Zimmerman Road.

Early reports were concerned that someone may have been trapped inside, but that turned out not to be the case.

The fire appears to have started in the rear of the building, and crews say there is heavy damage to the complex's exterior.

We're told there's also heavy smoke damage throughout the inside. That forced tenants of the building's five units out.

The search for a cause continues.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com