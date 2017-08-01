Fire Forces Several Families Out of Their Homes

Fire crews in the city are looking into the cause of a late night fire at a townhouse complex. It forced several families out of their homes.

The first calls for this one came in just before 11 p.m. Monday, in the 2800 block of Zimmerman Road.

Early reports were concerned that someone may have been trapped inside, but that turned out not to be the case.

The fire appears to have started in the rear of the building, and crews say there is heavy damage to the complex's exterior.

We're told there's also heavy smoke damage throughout the inside. That forced tenants of the building's five units out.

The search for a cause continues.