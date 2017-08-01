Renovations Coming to Upper Peach Street Plaza - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Renovations Coming to Upper Peach Street Plaza

Posted: Updated:

Big changes are on the way for a popular Peach Street plaza.

Tuesday morning, Scott Enterprises announced plans to renovate and expand the upper Peach Street plaza. That plaza currently houses Dunkin' Donuts, Famous Dave's BBQ and Qdoba Mexican Grill.

Construction has already begun on a $1.5 million, 7,000-square foot project that will expand the plaza to fit in 5 new tenants.

Qdoba will be closed as of Tuesday, August 1st. Famous Dave's will close on August 31st. Dunkin' Donuts will stay open.

"I can't really tell you who is coming in yet. We've got a couple of signed leases, we're working on a couple more at this point.  But we should have the whole plaza filled by the spring.  And we hope to have the first tenant, aside from Dunkin' Donuts, in March," says Nick Scott.

Scott also says that the employees at Qdoba and Famous Dave's will be offered jobs at other Scott Enterprises businesses. 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com