Congressman Mike Kelly to Seek Another Term as Representative, Rules Out Senate Run

Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) announced Tuesday his intentions to seek a fifth term to represent the state's Third District in Congress.

The congressman said he will no longer consider a run for Senate.

Rep. Kelly is a member of the Ways and Means Committee. He said privilege puts him at the forefront of pressing issues facing the country.

"From this platform, I remain in an influential position to fight for my most important priority: securing a stronger economy and higher take-home pay for my constituents and for all Americans," said Rep. Kelly. "There are critical fights ahead which will require all of my energy and focus."

Rep. Kelly's decision comes less than 24 hours after sources said Rep. Lou Barletta (R-PA) is expected to run for Democratic Sen. Bob Casey's seat.

