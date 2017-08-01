Erie Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Homicide by Vehicle While D - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Homicide by Vehicle While DUI

The Erie Police officer who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol in a deadly February crash pleaded guilty Tuesday.

Cheryl Frey, 46, entered the plea to charges of homicide by vehicle while DUI and DUI highest rate BAC.

The crash on Route 99 in McKean claimed the life of Wade Schultze, 57.

Frey was seen on surveillance video drinking at two taverns before the wreck, State Police said.

Investigators said her blood alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit within hours of the cash.

She was off-duty at the time.

The homicide by vehicle while DUI charge carries a minimum sentence of three years in prison.

Frey was placed on unpaid leave from the Erie Police Department after her preliminary hearing in June.

She will be sentenced September 8.

