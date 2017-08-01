Police, Firefighters to Face off on Baseball Diamond

Area first responders will hit the baseball diamond for a charity.

The Erie Seawolves and NAMI announced Monday they are teaming up for a Guns and Hoses charity softball game at UPMC Park Saturday, August 26.

Erie Police and Millcreek Police officers, along with Millcreek Township and Erie Firefighters, will face off on the field.

Proceeds from the third annual tournament will benefit NAMI of Erie county.

The non-profit helps people with mental illnesses and their families.

Tickets cost $12 at gate.

You can then stay to watch Seawolves play after the Guns and Hoses game.

