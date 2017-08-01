Real Mean Wear Pink Campaign Kicks Off

Real men are wearing pink to support breast cancer awareness.

A reveal party for the Strike Out Breast Cancer campaign was held Monday evening at Hootch and Blotto's.

Real Men Wear Pink candidates were given about a minute to introduce themselves as they get ready to start their fundraising.

They will be taking donations for the American Cancer Society from now until the end of October.

Attendees also enjoyed plenty of food, drink and bowling.

