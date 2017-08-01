Community Invited to Participate in National Night Out Tuesday

The community is invited to spend quality time with their neighbors Tuesday for National Night Out.

Eighteen communities throughout Erie County will host events, thanks to financial support from the United Way.

The events will include free food, music and games and give neighbors the opportunity to meet their local police and fire departments.

In the City of Erie, representatives from Erie's Public Schools will be on hand to answer questions about school configuration and transportation changes.

Nearly 7,500 neighbors in Erie County are expected to participate.

National Night Out hopes to empower local neighborhoods, increase awareness about crime prevention and reinforce the spirit of community, according to the United Way of Erie County. This is the 33rd year for the event, which is nationally sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch.

Here is a list of National Night Out events:

Academy Neighborhood Association

5:30-8:00 PM | Baker Field, East 32nd/33rd Streets between French and Holland Streets

Bayfront East Side Taskforce (BEST)/East Bayfront Neighborhood Watch

6:00-8:00 PM | Wallace Park (2nd and Wallace Street)

East Avenue/Hess Avenue Neighborhood Watch

5:30-8:30 PM | Perseus House School Parking Lot/St. Casimir's Church (600 block of Brandes Street between Atkins and Lynn Streets)

Eastside Eagles Neighborhood Watch

5:00-8:30 PM | Multi-Cultural Community Resource Center (554 East 10th Street)

NEW! Boys & Girls Club

5:00-8:00 PM | Edison Community School (1921 East Lake Road)

Glenwood United Methodist Church

6:00-9:00 PM | Glenwood United Methodist Church (2931 Myrtle Street)

Greene Township

6:00-8:30 PM | Greene Township Municipal Building (9333 Tate Road)

Gridley Park

6:00-9:00 PM | Gridley Park (6th and Liberty Streets)

Housing Authority of the City of Erie

5:00-8:00 PM | Erie Heights Housing Development (4030 Garden Avenue)

John F. Kennedy Center

5:00-8:00 PM | JFK Center (Building & Parking Lot, 2021 East 20th Street)

Millcreek Township

6:00-9:00 PM | Belle Valley Fire Department (1514 Norcross Road)

Robbins Blass Neighborhood Watch

5:00-8:00 PM | Elmwood Presbyterian Church (2816 Elmwood Avenue)

SafeNet

5:00-8:00 PM | SafeNet's Big Backyard Children's Garden (240 East 9th Street)

Sisters of St. Joseph (Eastside Office)

3:00-6:00 PM | McKinley Community School (933 E 22nd Street)

Sisters of St. Joseph (Westside Office)

4:30-7:00 PM | Ruby Schaaf Park (19th & Myrtle Streets)

SNOOPS Neighborhood Watch Group

5:00-7:00 PM | Friendship Park (E 14th and Reed Street)

Union City

6:00-8:00 PM | Caflisch Park (Bridge Street & Willow Street)

Wattsburg Area Action Group, Venango Township, Amity Township

5:00-9:00 PM | Harwod Tri-Community Park (Lowville Street, Wattsburg)

Conneautville

6:00-9:00 PM | Lord Mason Park

