Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Hitting Deer in Warren County

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter after he hit a deer Monday night in Warren County.

It happened around 11:50 p.m. on Cornish Hill Road in Columbus Township.

The 41-year-old man was heading east when a deer entered the road, according to State Police.

He attempted to slow down to avoid the crash, but he hit the deer and was unable to regain control, investigators said.

The man was injured and transported by medical helicopter to UPMC Hamot. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

He was wearing a helmet.

