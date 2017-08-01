Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Hitting Deer in Warren Coun - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Hitting Deer in Warren County

Posted: Updated:

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter after he hit a deer Monday night in Warren County.

It happened around 11:50 p.m. on Cornish Hill Road in Columbus Township.

The 41-year-old man was heading east when a deer entered the road, according to State Police.

He attempted to slow down to avoid the crash, but he hit the deer and was unable to regain control, investigators said.

The man was injured and transported by medical helicopter to UPMC Hamot. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

He was wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com