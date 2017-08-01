Juvenile Arrested After Stealing Tractor from Saegertown Business

A juvenile from Meadville faces charges for stealing and riding away on a tractor from a Saegertown business.

It happened around 3:47 a.m. Monday at Saegertown Hardware on Main Street.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested after State Police found him traveling south on the tractor into the Factory Restaurant parking lot.

