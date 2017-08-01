Fourth Suspect Charged in June Homicide

Erie Police have issued an arrest warrant for a fourth man charged in a late June homicide.

David Dalton, 29, is charged with criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, conspiracy to commit robbery by inflicting serious bodily injury and several firearms charges.

The suspects conspired to rob people of drugs, detectives said. The attempted robbery ended with the death of David Tate, 28, of Erie.

Jalen Reynolds, 23, faces charges including criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit robbery and several counts for firearms. Police say he fired the fatal shots.

Lashonta Dade, 25, is charged with criminal homicide and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Taisha Santiago, 26, of Erie, turned herself in to police after she was charged with homicide and conspiracy to commit robbery for her role in the crime.

Reynolds and Dade were both charged with homicide on the day of the murder.

Tate and another unnamed man were gunned down while standing outside of a home along East 20th Street near Whitley Avenue in Erie during the early morning hours of June 29.

Police were nearby and heard the gunfire. They quickly spotted the getaway car with Reynolds, Dade and Santiago inside.

Police also recovered a handgun about a block away from the crime scene.

Two different guns were used in the crime, according to investigators.

Dade told investigators they were going to the home to rob the victims of marijuana. Vice officers served a search warrant at the home on East 20th Street. The other man shot lives in the upstairs apartment, and that's where police recovered a pound of marijuana, supporting that robbery motive.

She also said during a police interview she saw Dalton get out of a Ford Expedition and walk toward the shooting scene. It was the same vehicle she and Reynolds met up with at a gas station before the shooting, Dade told police.

Tate's death was the city's seventh homicide of the year.

