Behrend Conference Discusses Future of Manufacturing in Erie

Penn State Behrend hosted its annual conference on Erie's economy. The topic was the future of manufacturing in the region. This year's conference was especially timely in light of GE Transportation's announcement last week that it will no longer build locomotives in its Lawrence Park plant.  575 hourly manufacturing jobs will be lost.
        

Dr. Ken Louie, a Behrend Economics Professor, and the Director of the Economics Research Institute of Erie, says manufacturing remains vibrant in this area despite GE's decision.  He says 25% of Erie's economic output is still based on manufacturing.

"Of course it's sad to see whenever workers are unemployed and lose those disposable incomes, but manufacturing continues to be an important part of the local economy," Louie said.

Louie says manufacturing is evolving into a high tech industry, and Erie to has to adapt to the changes.
 

