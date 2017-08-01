Testimony Begins in Murder Trial Against Erie Teenager

Gunned down in broad daylight.

That’s how prosecutors describe the violent shooting that claimed the life of 26-year-old Steven Bishop.

Prosecutors are seeking a first-degree murder charge against his accused killer, 18-year-old Jaquel Tirado.

On Tuesday, testimony began in the trial against Tirado.

During opening arguments, prosecutors said that they will rely on physical evidence, witness testimony, and surveillance video to prove Tirado's guilt.

During the first day of testimony, nearly a dozen witnesses took the stand.

On August 18 of 2016, investigators testified that Bishop was shot twice near East 21st Street and Cottage Avenue. Police said Bishop then ran around the corner to a nearby apartment in the 500 block of East 21st Street and died.

Both bullets were removed from Bishop's body, including one from his right foot and another from his chest, which entered through his left shoulder.

Detectives also recovered several shell casings and a couple of bullets from two separate guns. Prosecutors say that Tirado is one of two gunmen responsible for Bishop’s death.

Investigators also recovered surveillance video from several nearby buildings, which were played in court. In one of them, which had audio, you can hear what police describe as eight gun shots. You then see two men run away. One of those men, was identified by investigators as Tirado.

No weapon was ever recovered in this case, so the defense argues that there is no way to prove who fired the fatal shots.

Testimony wrapped up around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. The trial will continue Wednesday at 8:45 a.m.