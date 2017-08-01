Mobile Business Now Offers Cool Treats in Stand-alone Erie Struc - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Mobile Business Now Offers Cool Treats in Stand-alone Erie Structure

Posted: Updated:

Erie's East side now has a place that can help people cool off on hot, Summer days. What used to be a mobile business of selling Italian Ice, will now have a permanent location at 1935 Buffalo Road.

Johnnie's Italian Ice has been run by owned Tiffany McCloud for the past several years in Downtown Erie. Tuesday, free ice cream was given out for a certain number of customers. Face painting, a bounce house and cotton candy were also there for the children, to mark the grand opening. Johnnie's will also be serving soul food, like collard greens, mac-n-cheese, and wings, at that location. ## 
 

