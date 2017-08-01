Manhole Covers Make Rough Ride on East 38th Street as Paving Project Progresses

If you drive East 38th Street in Erie, you know it's been a summer of road construction. But if you've been dodging or even bumping manhole covers lately, Penndot says rest assured, the road re-construction project is far from over.

When construction crews milled away the old road surface of East 38th Street, earlier this summer, leaving things very bumpy for drivers, they found the conditions underneath were far more deteriorated than they expected, especially in some areas. Project Manager on the project for Penndot, John Murcavage said, "No it's not done yet it's just at the beginning of being done, it still needs an inch and a half what we call our wearing course, a final course that will bring everything up to grade, our driveways, the manholes the ADA ramps, and we're looking at that getting done no earlier than the end of September, beginning of October, based on how all the base repair and the work we're doing now comes into play."

That smooth resurfaced roadway you've been driving on lately, is a temporary half-inch thick "scratch" or leveling coat, to make things easier on drivers, and to protect the deteriorating road base from getting any worse, until repairs and final repaving can be completed.

Where the worst problems are, they are sawing, and digging out the old road base material in big swaths, going as far as 11-13 inches down, and then filling it back in with a good solid road base.

Drivers can expect 24-hour road work now from Pine Avenue to Briggs Avenue. And from Pine Avenue to McClelland, the milling machines will be back out, taking another 8-inches off the road base, so crews can fill that back in.

As for those manhole covers sticking up, Penndot officials are very aware of the hassle for drivers. They're marking them with orange paint, and they ask you to be patient, and drive the speed limit. "The contractor and I talked this morning about retouching up some of the manholes, we drive it too, just like everyone else we're swerving and missing and dodging," Murcavage said. "We know where a lot of them are but I know the people, they just have to be patient and stay within the speed limit and be aware that it's going to be this way for the next two months," he added.