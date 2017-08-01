City Receives $207,830 to Revitalize Downtown Erie

The City of Erie is receiving $207,830 to revitalize part of the downtown renaissance district, Mayor Joe Sinnott announced Tuesday.

The money comes from the federal government and is administered through the state, according to the mayor.

The city will match the funding with bond money set aside for street paving.

Half of the money will be used for milling and paving 11th Street between Peach and Sassafras Streets.

Curb work, driveway work and tree planting will also be done.

The project will coincide with the move of Velocity Network's headquarters to that area.

"We've been working to revitalize various parts of our downtown over the years," said Sinnott. "Right now, with the investment of Velocity Net in that neighborhood, it seemed very right for this type of support work to help revitalize the whole neighborhood."

Paving is also scheduled on 10th Street between Peach and Myrtle, 11th Street between French and Holland, French Street between 11th and 12th, and Sassafras Street between 9th and 10th.

