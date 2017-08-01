Fire Breaks Out in Bedroom of West Erie Residence - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fire Breaks Out in Bedroom of West Erie Residence

Posted: Updated:

Firefighters quickly put out a fire at a west Erie home Tuesday.

They were called to a residence in the 600 block of West 4th Street just after 5 p.m.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the home.

The fire reportedly started in a second floor bedroom, but the flames did not spread any further than that.

The home suffered smoke damage.

Everyone got out of the house by the time firefighters arrived.

There is no word on the cause.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com