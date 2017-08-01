Fire Breaks Out in Bedroom of West Erie Residence

Firefighters quickly put out a fire at a west Erie home Tuesday.

They were called to a residence in the 600 block of West 4th Street just after 5 p.m.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the home.

The fire reportedly started in a second floor bedroom, but the flames did not spread any further than that.

The home suffered smoke damage.

Everyone got out of the house by the time firefighters arrived.

There is no word on the cause.

