Hearing Delayed for Former Edinboro Student Charged with Homicide

The hearing for a former Edinboro University student from Oil City charged with homicide has been postponed until Monday.

Devin Stevenson, 22, appeared at the district court in McKean Tuesday afternoon, but his lawyer asked for a five day delay for procedural and evidence reasons.

Stevenson is accused of shooting two Edinboro students, O'shea Imes and Andrew Baker, in a suspected drug deal in March 2015.

When Imes died a year later of complications from his gunshot wounds, the district attorney's office withdrew the original case and refiled the charges to include homicide.

MORE: Former Edinboro University Student Charged with Homicide in 2015 Shooting

Stevenson's attorney David Ridge is also arguing his client should be free on bond.

"When my client was facing the very similar charges the first time, he always showed up, made all his court appearances, and stayed in direct contact with me," said Ridge. "The Commonwealth was aware of his whereabouts all the time. Although these are homicide cases incredibly important, he'll still show up for everything."

Investigators have been unable to track down Baker, who was recently living in Wilmington, Delaware, on charges for conspiring to rob Stevenson of the marijuana.

