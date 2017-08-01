Renowned Drummer Shares Skills While In Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Renowned Drummer Shares Skills While In Erie

Posted: Updated:

Renowned drummer Jim Donovan, takes time while in Erie, to lead a drum circle just for young adults and students at the Barber National Institute. Those invited in to try their hand at drumming, included adults with the "Expanding Social Opportunities," summer camp.

Donovan, a founding member of the band rusted root also toured with rock legends Santana, and plant/page of Led Zeppelin.

He's also an educator, serving as chairman of the fine arts department at St. Francis University.  He wrote a book on "Drum Circle Leadership," and shows people with autism, and all abilities, the benefits of making music together.  The band Jim Donovan currently leads is called, "Sun King Warriors,"  which is the headliner for this week's 8 Great Tuesdays event. 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com