Renowned Drummer Shares Skills While In Erie

Renowned drummer Jim Donovan, takes time while in Erie, to lead a drum circle just for young adults and students at the Barber National Institute. Those invited in to try their hand at drumming, included adults with the "Expanding Social Opportunities," summer camp.

Donovan, a founding member of the band rusted root also toured with rock legends Santana, and plant/page of Led Zeppelin.

He's also an educator, serving as chairman of the fine arts department at St. Francis University. He wrote a book on "Drum Circle Leadership," and shows people with autism, and all abilities, the benefits of making music together. The band Jim Donovan currently leads is called, "Sun King Warriors," which is the headliner for this week's 8 Great Tuesdays event.