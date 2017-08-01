Renowned Drummer Shares Skills While In Erie

Tyler Lopus, 26, of Conneautville, pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and DUI of a controlled substance.More >>
Tausha Baker, 25, died of multiple types of trauma, according to Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh.More >>
Bethany Fuller, 29, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge for possessing a substance used to manufacture drugs and possessing a controlled substance not registered to her. The rest of the charges were dropped.More >>
He has been behind bars in the Allegheny County Jail since Friday.More >>
Mario Glover, 36, was arrested Wednesday at 9:50 a.m. in the 3300 block of Garland St. in Millcreek Township.More >>
The man charged with fleeing the scene of a fatal crash in 2015, will now spend up to eight years in prison.
