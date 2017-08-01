Erie-area Charter Spectrum customers without television, internet service

It's unclear exactly how long approximately 13,000 Charter Spectrum customers will be without television and/or internet service following an outage beginning Tuesday afternoon.

Crews working on Trippe Residence Hall at Penn State Behrend in Harborcreek Township snagged one of the overhead fiber optic lines, according to Penn State Behrend spokesperson Robb Frederick.

A contractor was delivering materials to the site when that person clipped the line, he said.

The outage first began around 2p.m. Tuesday. Spectrum crews were back at that construction site Tuesday evening repairing the lines.

Trippe hall is located just off of Jordan Rd., near Ohio Hall at the southwestern corner of the campus

Spectrum crews hauled in new fiber-optic lines. They're also replacing lines along Jordan Rd.

Restoration likely won't be complete until Wednesday, according to Spectrum spokesperson, William Morand.

"Restoration was expected sometime tonight," he said via email, "but there was quite a bit of damage."