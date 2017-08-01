Erie-area Charter Spectrum customers without television, interne - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie-area Charter Spectrum customers without television, internet service

Posted: Updated:
HARBORCREEK, Pa. -

It's unclear exactly how long approximately 13,000 Charter Spectrum customers will be without television and/or internet service following an outage beginning Tuesday afternoon.

Crews working on Trippe Residence Hall at Penn State Behrend in Harborcreek Township snagged one of the overhead fiber optic lines, according to Penn State Behrend spokesperson Robb Frederick.

A contractor was delivering materials to the site when that person clipped the line, he said.

The outage first began around 2p.m. Tuesday. Spectrum crews were back at that construction site Tuesday evening repairing the lines.

Trippe hall is located just off of Jordan Rd., near Ohio Hall at the southwestern corner of the campus

Spectrum crews hauled in new fiber-optic lines. They're also replacing lines along Jordan Rd.

Restoration likely won't be complete until Wednesday, according to Spectrum spokesperson, William Morand.

"Restoration was expected sometime tonight," he said via email, "but there was quite a bit of damage."

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com