Thousands in Local Community Come Out for National Night Out

Thousands across Erie County came out to multiple locations for the nation-wide event, National Night Out.

"This is a chance to get know your community. Everybody's just together united, having fun," said Wanda Rodriguez, from the City of Erie.

Rodriguez attended the Gridley Park location with her husband, and grand kids. She said it's something they look forward to every year.

"It's just a great opportunity. You get to learn a lot of things that's going on in the community," said Rodriguez.

Many community organizations provided information on different programs and events offered in the area. In Erie County, there were 18 locations celebrating the event, with free food, music, and games, plenty to do for people of all ages.

"Here is an event that's free, and it's entertaining, and it's fun, and parents can just let their kids go and entertain themselves for a while, it's wonderful," said Margarita Dangel, the East Side Neighborhood Manager for the Sisters of St. Joseph Neighborhood Network. She helped put together the event at McKinley Elementary School.

One of the main goals of National Night Out, is to get the community to meet and interact with local law enforcement and emergency personnel to build a relationship of trust.

"Whether it's the police, fire, ambulance, street worker, everybody's here, everybody's got to work together," said Chris Altadonna, Fire Chief for the Belle Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

"We've actually talked to a lot of kids, and some of the kids say they're interested in law enforcement, so they're very excited, and they get to just interact with us," said Trooper Brian Arrington of the Pennsylvania State Police.

Tuesday marked the 33th Annual National Night Out.