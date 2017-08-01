Thousands in Local Community Come Out for National Night Out - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Thousands in Local Community Come Out for National Night Out

Posted: Updated:

Thousands across Erie County came out to multiple locations for the nation-wide event, National Night Out.

"This is a chance to get know your community. Everybody's just together united, having fun," said Wanda Rodriguez, from the City of Erie.

Rodriguez attended the Gridley Park location  with her husband, and grand kids. She said it's something they look forward to every year.

"It's just a great opportunity. You get to learn a lot of things that's going on in the community," said Rodriguez.

Many community organizations provided information on different programs and events offered in the area. In Erie County, there were 18 locations celebrating the event, with free food, music, and games, plenty to do for people of all ages.

"Here is an event that's free, and it's entertaining, and it's fun, and parents can just let their kids go and entertain themselves for a while, it's wonderful," said Margarita Dangel, the East Side Neighborhood Manager for the Sisters of St. Joseph Neighborhood Network. She helped put together the event at McKinley Elementary School.

One of the main goals of National Night Out, is to get the community to meet and interact with local law enforcement and emergency personnel to build a relationship of trust.

"Whether it's the police, fire, ambulance, street worker, everybody's here, everybody's got to work together," said Chris Altadonna, Fire Chief for the Belle Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

"We've actually talked to a lot of kids, and some of the kids say they're interested in law enforcement, so they're very excited, and they get to just interact with us," said Trooper Brian Arrington of the Pennsylvania State Police.

Tuesday marked the 33th Annual National Night Out.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Search Yellow Pages:
Popular Searches
Powered by Local Corporation
Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com