A Smoking Elevator Temporarily Shuts Down JC Penny's

There were some tense moments at the Millcreek Mall, after there were reports of smoke inside the elevator at the JC Penny store.

Calls came in around 8:00 p.m., Tuesday.

Crews from Millcreek and Perry Highway arrived to find smoke inside an elevator in the store.

A Kearsarge deputy chief tells Erie News Now, the cause is likely a mechanical issue from that elevator.

The store re-opened a short time later.