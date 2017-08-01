A Smoking Elevator Temporarily Shuts Down JC Penny's - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

A Smoking Elevator Temporarily Shuts Down JC Penny's


MILLCREEK, Pa. -

There were some tense moments at the Millcreek Mall, after there were reports of smoke inside the elevator at the JC Penny store.  

Calls came in around 8:00 p.m., Tuesday.
Crews from Millcreek and Perry Highway arrived to find smoke inside an elevator in the store.
A Kearsarge deputy chief tells Erie News Now, the cause is likely a mechanical issue from that elevator.
The store re-opened a short time later. 

