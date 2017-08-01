Veterans Attend Tri-State Pain Institute Seminar

Military veterans were the focus of a special event in Summit Township.

The Tri-State Pain Institute hosted its annual seminar for veterans, helping them find ways to fight chronic pain.

Several veteran support organization from northwestern Pennsylvania took part.

Among them, stars of the new film "Recovering;" a documentary highlighting wounded vets who have biked hundreds of miles around the world.

This includes retired Army Master Sergeant, Justin Minyard, who was injured as a first responder during the 9/11 attacks. Minyard was also the featured speaker of Tuesday's event.