One World Tribe Headline's Eight Great Tuesday - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

One World Tribe Headline's Eight Great Tuesday

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

The band, One World Tribe, Headlined the Eight Great Tuesday's concert this week. 

One World Tribe is no stranger to the Erie community, having played on a number of local stages over the years. 
The free concert series, has a number of sponsors including Lilly Broadcasting, where Erie News Now, Mike Ruzzi had the honor of introducing the band this evening. 
 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com