Recent Sentences Handed Down in Chautauqua County

The following individuals were recently sentenced on criminal charges in Chautauqua County, NY, according the district attorney.

Angel Lopez-Tirado , 28, of Dunkirk, NY, was sentenced July 24 to three and one-half years in state prison plus five years of post-release supervision for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree, and a one year in state prison plus one year post-release supervision for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the 5th Degree. Sentences will run concurrently.

Michael Newman , 36, was sentenced July 24 to two to six years in state prison for felony DWI, one and one-third to four years in state prison for felony DWI, and one and one-third to four years in state prison for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 1st Degree. Sentences will run concurrently.

Aaron R. Porter , 30, of Jamestown, NY, was sentenced July 20 to three years in state prison plus two years of post-release supervision for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree.

Angela D. Clark , 43, of Jamestown, NY, was sentenced July 21 to two years in state prison plus one and one-half years of post-release supervision for Assault in the 2nd Degree.

Jemarr T. Smith , 33, of Rochester, NY, was sentenced July 17 to two years in state prison plus two years of post-release supervision for Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th Degree.

Randall Crocker , 36, was sentenced June 26 to two to six years in state prison for felony DWI.

Jason S. Smith was sentenced July 10 to one to three years in state prison for Burglary in the 3rd Degree.

Jose Diaz-Solis, of Jamestown, NY, was sentenced June 19 to four years in state prison plus two years of post-release supervision for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th Degree.

