Recent Sentences Handed Down in Chautauqua County - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Recent Sentences Handed Down in Chautauqua County

The following individuals were recently sentenced on criminal charges in Chautauqua County, NY, according the district attorney.

  • Angel Lopez-Tirado, 28, of Dunkirk, NY, was sentenced July 24 to three and one-half years in state prison plus five years of post-release supervision for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree, and a one year in state prison plus one year post-release supervision for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the 5th Degree. Sentences will run concurrently.
  • Michael Newman, 36, was sentenced July 24 to two to six years in state prison for felony DWI, one and one-third to four years in state prison for felony DWI, and one and one-third to four years in state prison for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 1st Degree. Sentences will run concurrently.
  • Aaron R. Porter, 30, of Jamestown, NY, was sentenced July 20 to three years in state prison plus two years of post-release supervision for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree.
  • Angela D. Clark, 43, of Jamestown, NY, was sentenced July 21 to two years in state prison plus one and one-half years of post-release supervision for Assault in the 2nd Degree.
  • Jemarr T. Smith, 33, of Rochester, NY, was sentenced July 17 to two years in state prison plus two years of post-release supervision for Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th Degree.
  • Randall Crocker, 36, was sentenced June 26 to two to six years in state prison for felony DWI.
  • Jason S. Smith was sentenced July 10 to one to three years in state prison for Burglary in the 3rd Degree.
  • Jose Diaz-Solis, of Jamestown, NY, was sentenced June 19 to four years in state prison plus two years of post-release supervision for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th Degree.

