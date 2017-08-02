Service Restored for Spectrum Customers

Service has been restored for customers who dealt with black TVs and no internet connection after a line was snagged at Penn State Behrend.

Cable, internet and phone service went out for approximately 13,000 Spectrum customers around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Some customers started seeing their service return around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. Full service was restored around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews working on the Trippe residence hall apparently snagged one of the overhead fiber-optic lines. Spectrum representatives said a telephone line may have been damaged, too.

Trippe Hall is located just off of Jordan Road near Ohio Hall at the southwestern corner of the campus.

A Behrend spokesperson tells Erie News Now it happened when a contractor, who was delivering materials to the site, accidentally clipped the line.

Since then, Spectrum crews have been repairing the lines and even hauled in new fiber-optic lines.

They've also been stringing some up along Jordan Road.

A spokesperson for spectrum says although the fiber optic lines do provide faster service for customers than the traditional copper lines, one of the downsides is that they take much longer to repair.

Workers had to restore service node-by-node, Spectrum representatives said. The fiber-optic cable feeds the nodes, which serve customers.

