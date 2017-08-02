Erie Contractor Sentenced for Taking Money, Not Performing Work Promised

An Erie contractor charged with cheating about 40 local customers out of their money learned Wednesday how much time he will spend behind bars.

Lloyd Davis was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison plus 20 years probation and ordered to pay full restitution to his victims.

Eight of the victims spoke during Davis's sentencing.

Police filed the charges last November.

Investigators said Davis and his company LD Construction would accept deposits from customers but then never do the work or abandon the job shortly after starting it.

The customers claimed a total of $446,000 in losses.

