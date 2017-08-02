Two Wanted Fugitives Arrested in Other States - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Two Wanted Fugitives Arrested in Other States

Jermaine Arnold Jermaine Arnold
Feliberto Saez Feliberto Saez

Two fugitives wanted in Erie County have been arrested.

Feliberto Saez, 52, was arrested Monday in Middlesex County, New Jersey. Saez was wanted on parole/probation violations for aggravated assault.

Jermaine Arnold, 21, was also taken into custody Tuesday in Sedgwick County, Kansas. Arnold was wanted on a criminal warrant for receiving stolen property and conspiracy for forgery.

Both Saez and Arnold are awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.

