Firefighters Tackle East Erie Kitchen Fire

A fire started burning in an east Erie home Wednesday as the homeowner was getting her child ready for daycare.

The Erie Fire Department was called to the home in the 1200 block of East 21st Street around 9:30 a.m.

Firefighters quickly put out the the flames in the first floor kitchen, but the house suffered smoke damage.

All three people inside got out of the home safely.

Fire investigators said someone left a laundry basket of clothes on top of the stove, which caught fire and spread to the kitchen cabinets.

