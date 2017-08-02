Councilman Speaks Out Against Community College Plan

As the State System of Higher Education debates over whether or not Erie is right for a community college, one local council person is speaking out against the idea.

County councilman Ed Dimattio who has a big role in the county's finances is against the idea of a new community college. He says the community college is completely relying on the casino gaming money, which is not a sure thing.

The community college will be funded in thirds, one third coming from local money, another third from state money, and the other third from tuition.

Each third is required to come up with four million dollars for a total of 12 million a year. Dimattio says of the county's four million that they receive from ECGRA is already spoken for.

The county funds many other smaller run organizations every year and they have been helping these groups for many years.

Dimattio urged to the fact the county can't just pull the plug now and change where that goes, it would have to come from another stream, which just isn't there right now.

Dimattio says this is a complete gamble if plans move forward relaying so heavily on gaming money.

He says if things don't go as planned, then this could be a crushing blow to the county's budget next year and many years after, something he says is unfair to the taxpayers.

“It’s not a terrible idea, you're absolutely right I’m not definitely against it, we just can't afford it,” Dimattio said.

“We have so many things that are taking place again in our community right now that seem to be going against us we need some good news. People may say adding a community college is great news but again, you got to pay for it," Dimattio added.