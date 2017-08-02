Erie Mayor Reports Projected Surplus of Nearly $326,000

The City of Erie is projecting a final budget surplus of $325,923 for the year, Mayor Joe Sinnott said during his mid-year report to Erie City Council Wednesday morning.

The Mayor said all departments are expected to meet their target budgets but warned the projections could deviate depending on what happens during the second half of the year.

Sinnott praised city departments for working to control costs and save money to avoid insolvency and long-term financial distress.

