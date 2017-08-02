Erie City Council Votes to Accept Erie Insurance Tax Deal

Erie City Council voted to accept a new Erie Insurance tax deal during its meeting Wednesday morning.

The compromise would lower Erie Insurance's property tax bill by $150,000.

The deal is less than what Erie Insurance was hoping for but the company settled. The three taxing bodies - the Erie School District, the City of Erie and Erie County - gained more than they were originally asking for.

Erie Insurance's new assessed value is $27.5 million.

The insurance company pays around $930,000 per year, which is down from just more than a million.

City Council members said although they are not completely happy, it was a fair compromise.

"Even though they got a reduction, the added revenue is still more than what we had before," said Caz Kwitowski, who is president of Erie City Council. "That's part of the process when you have an area where market values may not reflect what they did a few years ago."

The other two taxing bodies - the Erie School District and Erie County Council - will vote on the compromise later this month.

