Felony Charges Dropped Against McKean Township Auditors for Illegal Recording

Felony charges have been withdrawn against two McKean Township auditors for illegally recording other officials at the township building, according to court records.

Joseph Szymanowski, 70, and Barbara Craig, 75, were both originally charged with a count each for interception of communications July 24. Instead, investigators plan to file summary charges against each, sources told Erie News Now Tuesday.

The State Police investigation started Feb. 8 when a trooper was called to the township building for an unlawful recording incident.

Szymanowski and Craig told investigators they went in to pick up records that were requested as part of an audit. Szymanowski said he wanted to go to a room with the treasurer to review the information to see if it was all there, but the treasurer said no and asked him to leave.

Szymanowski refused, so Township Supervisor Brian Cooper said he was called and came into the township office to talk with Szymanowski.

After their conversation, a recording device fell on the floor while Szymanowski and Craig were leaving, Cooper told investigators. Cooper said he asked Szymanowski if he was recording their conversation, and Szymanowski said yes.

The trooper investigating the case said he listened to the recording and was able to identify the voices of Cooper, the treasurer and the other worker, according to the criminal complaint.

Craig told the trooper she knew some of the interaction was recorded. Neither she or Szymanowski notified the people they were being recorded, the criminal complaint said.

Summary charges were not filed against Szymanowski or Craig, as of early Wednesday afternoon.

