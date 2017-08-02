Mercyhurst University Now Tobacco Free - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Mercyhurst University Now Tobacco Free

Mercyhurst University is now tobacco free.

The new policy went into effect this week.

Until now, the use of tobacco products was not allowed inside buildings.

The new policy extends that ban to all Mercyhurst property, both the main campus and Mercyhurst North East.

About 2,000 college and universities around the country have also become tobacco free in recent years.

School leaders say the decision came after a lot of thought and planning.

Vice President for Student Life, Laura Zirkle, Ph.D. said, "The conversation has been going on for probably two years and in the past year it has really picked up in earnest of planning the process and implementing this policy."

The ban covers all tobacco products including cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, and even vaping.

