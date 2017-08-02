GE Union Leaders Still Considering Decision Bargaining

Leaders of UE 506 at General Electric have not yet decided if the union should pursue decision bargaining that could scale back the plan for major layoffs announced last week.

GE Transportation last Thursday announced plans to stop locomotive production at the Lawrence Park plant, and layoff 575 union workers.

All locomotive production would be done in Fort Worth, Texas.

The union contract says it can ask for the 60 day bargaining process.

Each side can present proposals that could change the scale of the cuts.

The union has 10 working days from last Thursday to decide whether or not to engage in the process.

Today, UE 506 President Scott Slawson told us no decision has yet been made, and a decision is not expected until next week.

The decision bargaining process was used twice in recent years without success.